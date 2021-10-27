India’s loss to Pakistan on Sunday night was humiliating in the sporting sense of it. What happened in the aftermath was utterly shameful. That India bowed to Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup didn’t sit well with a section of Indian fans. They took potshots at almost all players with Mohammed Shami coming in for some fierce online attack.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!
Is Modi’s khadi as inclusive as Gandhi’s?
Have plan in place, oil to hit $100 per barrel
World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction
Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case
Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family
'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away
What causes ADHD and can it be cured?
Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture
Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion