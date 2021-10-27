DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

DH Toon | We never miss a 'mauka' at cyber bullying!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 27 2021, 06:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 06:10 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India’s loss to Pakistan on Sunday night was humiliating in the sporting sense of it. What happened in the aftermath was utterly shameful. That India bowed to Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup didn’t sit well with a section of Indian fans. They took potshots at almost all players with Mohammed Shami coming in for some fierce online attack.  

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Cricket
sports
Cyberbullying
Mohammed Shami
India vs Pakistan

