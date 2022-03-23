Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 23 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 16:22 ist
CSK new jersey. Credit: Twitter/ @ChennaiIPL

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled their new jersey for IPL-15.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders and four stars atop the franchise's logo.

Last year, CSK added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL -- in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt.

The new jersey also features the logo of CSK's principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, the two and three-wheeler tyre brand.

K S Viswanathan, CEO of CSK, said, "Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey."

"As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now," he added.

