Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled their new jersey for IPL-15.
CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders and four stars atop the franchise's logo.
Last year, CSK added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.
Sokka keedhu pa namma manja sokka! 😍 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/k9ReuzPVfV
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 23, 2022
The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL -- in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt.
The new jersey also features the logo of CSK's principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, the two and three-wheeler tyre brand.
K S Viswanathan, CEO of CSK, said, "Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey."
"As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now," he added.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies
Short but sweet: Key moments in Barty's career
Palash and mahua: Setting the forests on fire
Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru
Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'
DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up