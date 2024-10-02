Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Discontent in Pakistan camp over delay in disbursement of player's monthly retainers

Another source in the board said that payments had been delayed because of administrative problems and also because the PCB too had not received its full revenues from different sources.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 14:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketPCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us