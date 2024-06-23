Dominant India eye series sweep

One of the main concerns for coach Amol Muzumdar is opener Shafali Verma’s form. The explosive 20-year-old barely looked like her natural self. The glaring discomfort resulted in Shafali staying at the crease for a mere 13 minutes (7 runs in 12 balls) and 46 minutes (20 in 38) in the two games respectively. With less pressure in the third game, it will be interesting to see if the youngster finds a way to turn the tables.