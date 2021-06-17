England reach 357/8 against India at lunch on Day 2

Dunkley hits maiden 50 as England reach 357/8 against India at lunch on Day 2

PTI
Bristol
  Jun 17 2021
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 18:14 ist
England's Katherine Brunt walks off dejected after losing her wicket for LBW off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma. Credit: Reuters Photo

England Women reached 357 for eight against India Women at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test in Bristol on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 269 for six, England lost Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the morning session but Sophia Dunkley (66 not out) continued to frustrate the visitors.

Anya Shrubsole (16 not out) is the other unbeaten batter at the break.

India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Brief Scores:

England Women: 357 for 8 in 118 overs. (H Knight 95, Sophia Dunkley 66 not out; Deepti Sharma 3/65). 

