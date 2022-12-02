Dwayne Bravo ends IPL playing career, appointed bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings

Fast-bowling all-rounder and T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo on Friday ended his IPL playing career and signed up with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, who he represented from 2011-15 and 2018-22, as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023.

"I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it's a role I'm excited about. From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen."

"The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off! I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history!" said Bravo in an official statement.

Bravo had played in the tournament since its inception in 2008. He ends his IPL playing career as the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 183 scalps from 161 matches, averaging 23.82 and at an economy rate of 8.38.

He has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of 129.57, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings with his hard-hitting batting skills. Bravo will be stepping in as Chennai's bowling coach with Lakshmipathy Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments. Balaji, the former India pacer, will be available for the Super Kings Academy.

"Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association. Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance," said K.S Viswanathan, Chennai Super Kings CEO.

Bravo has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2011. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings' IPL victories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015). Overall, he played 144 matches for Super Kings, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1004 runs.