Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Dwindling black soil resources force UPCA to look beyond Unnao

Not only the high-quality resource is dwindling in Unnao -- about 25km from Kanpur - but the quality of the available soil has also suffered considerable degradation.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 07:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 07:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketKanpurUPCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us