Elgar proves India's pain in the neck again

Centurion: An Indian cricketer-turned-commentator of yesteryear fame casually remarked that India had scored more than enough to win the opening Test against South Africa.
The comment was made on Tuesday when India had reached 208 for eight at stumps. At the end of their innings on Wednesday, India reached 245 all out on the back of KL Rahul’s eighth Test century.
That - going by the cricketer’s prediction - would have meant India had the second day in the bag, even if not the entire opening Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion as suggested.
Little over two sessions later, South Africa had scored 256 runs for the loss of five wickets to establish an 11-run lead. How’s that for a retort?!
If ever you wondered why India hadn’t yet won a series in South Africa, you needn’t look further than the 66 overs in which the Proteas danced and pranced.
It must be noted that these were not favourable conditions for the batters. The ball was swinging and seaming well into the final session, and there was tennis ball bounce off the pitch.
Moreover, unlike on Tuesday, the second day saw not more than a few minutes of the sun peaking through the clouds.
Rahul found the going hard enough, but he countered it with his flashing blade to compile his eighth Test century.
On the other end of the spectrum, Dean Elgar was all grace and elegance. These are not words you’d usually associate with the boxy left-hander, but on the day he was as fluid as he’s never been.
Benefitting from India’s bowling generosity, he put together a 140-ball century before ending the day on an unbeaten 140 from 211 balls, including 23 fours.
In Elgar's case, India could have consoled themselves because this isn’t the first time he has been a pain in their necks, but David Bedingham?
The 29-year-old debutant, who has never played an international game until this Test, came up with 56 from 87 balls.
Why Cricket South Africa didn’t give the Durban man a chance for so long despite a sterling first-class career is anyone's guess, but luckily for them, Bedingham’s Kolpak deal to move to the United Kingdom fell through.
And so, here he was, punching the ball off the back foot with remarkable ease, driving half volleys with a crispness, pulling with abandon and defending as if the ball was doing nothing.
Even Elgar had his moments where he looked out of sorts, squaring himself prematurely. Not Bedingham. The only other knock on the day which could have competed with Bedingham’s humdinger was Rahul’s statement piece from a few hours ago.
Unfortunately for India, he was the only one who had the gumption for the fight on the day. The rest were all just hanging about hoping for things to their way. Even their field placements were lethargic and lacked clarity.
While Siraj managed to account for Bedingham eventually and Prasidh bagged his maiden Test scalp in Kyle Verreynne, India will want to put behind the happenings of Wednesday and look towards Thursday for they were thoroughly outdone.
And so, as the brass band grew louder and the locals joined in with their own songs, Elgar walked back to the pavilion with his head held high as he has so often for the Proteas.
If this is the last knock of substance Elgar plays before he calls time on his career after the Cape Town Test, he can be proud, as will the rest of South Africa.