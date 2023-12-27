Emotive ton for retiring Elgar as South Africa reach 194-3 at tea

South Africa's stand-in captain Dean Elgar scored an emotive century as the hosts reached 194-3 at tea on the second day of the first test at Centurion on Wednesday in reply to India's first innings total of 245.

Elgar, who has taken over the captaincy after Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring fielding on Tuesday, was 115 not out as South Africa made quick inroads into India’s total, trailing by 51 runs with seven wickets in hand.

The 36-year-old Elgar is retiring from international cricket at the end of the two-match series and played some unusually flamboyant front foot strokes in a chanceless innings against a fearsome attack on a track set up for the seamers.

It was Elgar's 14th test century but first at Centurion, which is his home ground, and came off 140 balls with 19 fours, celebrated with gusto as a boundary brought up his ton.

Elgar featured in a second wicket partnership of 93 runs with Tony de Zorzi, which set a good foundation for the home team before two quick wickets for India seamer Jasprit Bumrah put the brakes on a rapid run rate.