England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 02 2022, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 20:10 ist
New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme in action against England. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.

England's veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson (4-66) and debutant Matthew Potts (4-13) were impressive for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and new captain Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.

Sports News
Cricket
England
New Zealand cricket

