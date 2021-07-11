England seal Pakistan series with 52-run win in 2nd ODI

England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Pakistan, set 248 to win in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side, were dismissed for 195.

Lewis Gregory took 3-44 after making a valuable 40 in England's 247.

Phil Salt top-scored for England with 60 -- his maiden ODI fifty - and James Vince made 56, with Pakistan's Hasan Ali taking 5-51.

The series concludes with a day/nighter at Edgbaston on Tuesday.