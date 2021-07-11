England seal Pakistan series with 52-run win in 2nd ODI

England seal Pakistan series with 52-run win in 2nd ODI

Pakistan, set 248 to win in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side, were dismissed for 195

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 11 2021, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 00:32 ist
England's Lewis Gregory celebrates after taking a wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf to win the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Pakistan, set 248 to win in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side, were dismissed for 195.

Lewis Gregory took 3-44 after making a valuable 40 in England's 247.

Phil Salt top-scored for England with 60 -- his maiden ODI fifty - and James Vince made 56, with Pakistan's Hasan Ali taking 5-51.

The series concludes with a day/nighter at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

England
Pakistan
sports
Cricket

What's Brewing

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 