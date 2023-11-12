Eternal sunshine of the Afghani kind

Bengaluru: Like any other mega sporting event, the ICC Men's World Cup has had its fair share of frills and thrills. India have been so impressive that conspiracy theories, however absurd they may sound, have been floated to reason out why they have been so good. Australia and South Africa haven't deviated much from the script while New Zealand have swung from exceptional to explicable. Few would have expected defending champions England to implode in the manner in which they did while Pakistan have had more than their share of controversies in a forgettable campaign. Bangladesh remained stagnant even as Sri Lanka plumbed new depths. The story of the World Cup, though, has to be Afghanistan. A story of struggle, rise, joy and hope.