Everything good comes to an end, says Moeen after England's World Cup exit

"It's very exciting because going forward, we've got some really good players we know will come into the squad, with that fearless playing, so that restart we had in 2015 could start again.

"I think if I was in charge I'd play the younger guys. I'd just start again and I'm sure they're going to do that. You want that fearless approach again and it's a great time to start again."

Moeen said he will speak to captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

"If they say, 'Look we're going to go with younger players and start again' then I'm more than happy. I get it, I understand... everything good comes to an end at some point," he added.

England, who face the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining matches, are now fighting for a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.