Expect Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games: Gautam Gambhir in first presser as coach

"From my point of view, it is pretty simple, I believe in giving freedom to people and not having the relationship of head coach and the player, the best relationship is the one that is built on trust. The most important thing is that they will always have my back. I want to ensure happy and secured dressing room. We need not complicate things. I am taking over a very successful team. Yes, big shoes to fill, I am looking forward to it," Gambhir added.

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar who accompanied Gambhir at the presser was asked a question on making Suryakumar Yadav the skipper of T2O to which he said: "Suryakumar Yadav was made the captain, because he is one of the most deserving candidates. We have been getting the feedbacks from the dressing room. He has got great cricket brain, he is one of the best T20 batters in the world, and the one who is likely to play all the games."

"Hardik is a very important player. He has the skillsets which are very difficult to find. Fitness has been a challenge. That was the thought behind it. We wanted the one who is available all the time. Surya has got the necessary quality that you need to succeed as a captain."