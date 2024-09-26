'Fake news': Rishabh Pant rubbishes claims of approaching RCB for IPL 2025

A seemingly irritated Rishabh Pant - India and Delhi Capitals' star wicketkeeper-batter - has taken to social media platform X to voice his frustration over reports linking him with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

A post on X claimed that Pant, the current captain of IPL team Delhi Capitals (DC), had approached the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a bid to join them as their skipper, foreseeing a 'captaincy vacancy' in the team. Pant was, however, turned down by the RCB management, according to the post.

The post further alleged that former RCB captain Virat Kohli was not keen on welcoming Pant in their team due to the latter's "political tactics in the Indian team as well as in Delhi Capitals".