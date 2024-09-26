'Fake news': Rishabh Pant rubbishes claims of approaching RCB for IPL 2025

A seemingly irritated Rishabh Pant - India and Delhi Capitals' star wicketkeeper-batter - has taken to social media platform X to voice his frustration over reports linking him with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
A post on X claimed that Pant, the current captain of IPL team Delhi Capitals (DC), had approached the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a bid to join them as their skipper, foreseeing a 'captaincy vacancy' in the team. Pant was, however, turned down by the RCB management, according to the post.
The post further alleged that former RCB captain Virat Kohli was not keen on welcoming Pant in their team due to the latter's "political tactics in the Indian team as well as in Delhi Capitals".
26-year-old Rishabh Pant was quick to respond as he quashed all the claims made in the post, labeling it as "fake news", and even accused the X user of "creating an untrustworthy environment for no reason".
In a scornful reply to the post from his official X account, Pant said, "Fake news. Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media (?). Be sensible guys, so bad. Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out. Please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it’s becoming worst. Rest it’s upto you guys. It’s wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc".
After making his comeback in the 2024 IPL season, Pant enjoyed a rather successful season, amassing 446 runs in 13 games with an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40 for Delhi Capitals.
Having said that, DC was unable to make it to the playoffs under his captaincy, finishing sixth in the IPL table securing 7 victories out of 14 games.
Published 26 September 2024, 16:14 IST