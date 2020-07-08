From team's pillar of strength to a captain one can die for: What other cricketers say about Sourav Ganguly

Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has always been a fan favourite with monikers like Dada, Prince of Calcutta and the Warrior Prince. Known for his quick wit and sportsmanship, he has garnered admirers from not within the country but also in international cricket circles.

Happy Birthday, Dada! Top moments of Sourav Ganguly's career

On his 48th birthday, here is what other cricketers have to say about him:

Commenting on Ganguly’s captaincy, the Sri Lankan batsman, Kumar Sangakkar said, “From keeping the opposing captain waiting at the toss, to playing verbal and mental games, he was a master at the art of gamesmanship.”

Former Australian batsman Steve Waugh who reportedly got annoyed at Ganguly for making him wait at toss says, “Ganguly was the first captain that changed the perception of the way India played their cricket. Now, there is not much difference between the Indian and Australian team.” Later in an interview with Mayank Agarwal, Ganguly clarified that he had forgotten his blazer in the dressing room hence he arrived late. “Having said that, Steve Waugh is a friend and I have tremendous respect for him as a cricketer. It was all in good humour,” Ganguly added.

Rahul Dravid praised Ganguly’s off-side stroke play and said, “On the offside, first there is God (Tendulkar), then Ganguly.”

Sachin Tendulkar, an admirer of his captain’s capability to not let Greg Chappel’s effect his career said, “Sourav’s greatest strength is his mind. he is hardworking—not only in the nets but also mentally. He bounces back.”

In 2008, VVS Laxman in an ESPNcricinfo column wrote, “He (Ganguly) has the ability to not only clear the ropes but even the stadium. Against spin, my god, he is really a murderer.”

Harbajan Singh and Virender Sehwag have expressed their gratitude to Ganguly for being a pillar of strength to the team. Singh said, “Sourav stood by me when I was struggling. I owe a great deal to him. I can’t express my gratitude to him in words.”

There is, of course, Yuvraj’s famous quote, “I can die for such a captain.”

Geoffrey Boycott, the retired batsman said, “The prince of Calcutta. Two of his special qualities are his intelligence and articulation, both of which have helped him immensely in the world of contemporary cricket.”

Graeme Smith, former cricketer and South African cricket commentator noted, “Sourav Ganguly is the new Steve Waugh of mind Games.”