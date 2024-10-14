Gambhir is a fantastic thinker of the game: Starc

<p>New Delhi: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has lauded Gautam Gambhir's tactical acumen, saying the India coach is a fantastic thinker of the game who priortises the team's need and seeks to gain advantage through adjustments in techniques and field placements.</p>.<p>As a player, Starc worked with Gambhir, who was Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor, earlier this year during the Indian Premier League.</p>.<p>Under Gambhir's tutelage KKR enjoyed one of its most dominant seasons and went on to win the title after a gap of 10 years.</p>.<p>"Speaking from my experience at Kolkata, he is a fantastic thinker of the game. He's always thinking about the opponent and how to get them out as a bowling attack or how to score runs as a batting attack," Starc said on <em>Star Sports</em>.</p>.India vs New Zealand: Kohli hungry for runs, no need to judge after every match, says Gambhir.<p>"It's not just individual players it's always about the team focus and how to get on top of little things that he might see in techniques or in a field placement or anything like that," he added.</p>.<p>KKR had roped in Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore earlier this year, making him the most expensive buy in the tournament's history. He didn't have a good league stage but rose to the occasion with match-winning spells during the knockouts.</p>.<p>"The nine weeks that I spent with him were fantastic. In a T20 setup, I know that he's got some good things," the Australian pacer said.</p>.<p>The two will be on the opposite ends as hosts Australia will take on Gambhir's India in the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting in Perth next month.</p>