Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gate widening to holding areas, KSCA goes full steam

KSCA is mulling digitising the ticketing system to avoid the rush at counters and curb the selling of tickets in black.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 20:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 20:47 IST
Cricket newsVenkatesh PrasadKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us