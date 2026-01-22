<p>Bengaluru: Gate widening, separate lines for women and children, holding areas for spectators, free metro rides for match-ticket holders, besides ramps and lifts, are some of the measures that the Karnataka State Cricket Association has undertaken to meet some of the short-term recommendations made in the Justice D'Cunha report.</p>.<p>The State government had placed a blanket ban on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from holding big-ticket matches following the June 4 stampede that left 11 fans dead and several injured as the crowd went out of control during RCB victory celebrations.</p>.<p>After hectic parleys between the association's officials and the Expert Committee appointed by the Home Department to look into the implementation of D'Cunha recommendations, KSCA on Saturday obtained a conditional permission to host matches.</p>.IPL 2026: Reluctant to play in Bengaluru, RCB points to 'grey areas'.<p>“We have to make changes in terms of widening the gates, creating holding areas and facilitating the entry of fire engines inside the ground. So, widening of a few stands was necessary," KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad said during a media meet here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“We have given a whole booklet of the 3D drawings (of development works at the stadium) to the government. We have given them the timelines and everything. And as I said, once they were convinced about it, they issued us the conditional permission to host IPL and international matches,” he added while setting themselves a February-end deadline to complete the short-term structural changes. </p>.<p>Giving a guided tour of the works they have undertaken, KSCA secretary Santosh Menon said one of the suggestions from the police is to have flat holding areas for spectators to avoid tripping and falling which could turn chaotic.</p>.<p>"We will have just two gates on Queen's Road, each with a minimum of 6-metre width for entry of spectators to avoid traffic congestion," said Menon. </p>.<p>In all, there will be about 12 gates, including for members, around the stadium for entry of spectators, while there will be dedicated service gates like fire engines and police vans.</p>.<p>While KSCA doesn't have a full budget estimation for renovation, the gate-widening alone will cost around Rs 1.5 crore.</p>.<p>There is also a possibility of a few trees within the premises being felled to carry out structural changes, and KSCA has already written to the forest department, seeking permission.</p>.<p>“As far as the fire safety is concerned, almost everything is done," said Menon. "There are a couple of more things to be done, which will take some time. They have also asked for 50,000 litres (of water) underground capacity, but they are okay with having an overhead tank as well.</p>.<p>“30,000 litres is already done, so we need to get 20,000 litres of water to it. That provision has to be done. From the BESCOM (state-run electricity supplier) part, everything is clear.”</p>.<p>Key changes </p><p>Windening of gates to a minimum of 6 metres to ensure smooth entry Separate lines for women and children Holding areas at various fans' entry gates to avoid crowding on roads Several existing structures will be flattened to create holding areas B ground, which housed NCA earlier, and tennis courts will also be utilised to hold the crowd Introducing ramps to various stands to ensure smooth passage </p>.<p>Paperless tickets </p><p>KSCA is mulling digitising the ticketing system to avoid the rush at counters and curb the selling of tickets in black. Replying to a question KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said: "There is discussion to introduce digital tickets. As it is we have demolished the ticket-counters around the stadium and the Managing Committee is contemplating issuing paperless tickets. This will also help document who bought tickets where." </p>