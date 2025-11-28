<p>Despite clamours for his sacking, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to stay in the 'hot seat' across all three formats, as per agency reports.</p><p>'He will remain head coach in all three formats, no decision is being considered, a source close to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.</p>.Is Gambhir the right man to continue as Test coach?.<p>India's fortunes have nose-dived ever since Gambhir took over as coaching from Rahul Dravid.</p><p>His own coaching style also faced heavy criticism as India's batters folded for 201 or less in every innings in the two-match series against South Africa, handing the world Test champions their first series win in the format on Indian soil since 2000.</p><p>It was India's heaviest defeat by runs in the format, eclipsing a 342-run loss to Australia in 2004.</p><p>India play South Africa in three One-Day Internationals from November 30, followed by five Twenty20 matches starting December 9 as they prepare for next year's T20 World Cup on home soil.</p><p>Gambhir's role as coach is likely to come under scrutiny if Team India does not deliver in the forthcoming fixtures. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>