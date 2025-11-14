<p>Kolkata: Shubman Gill's workload has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks. The right-hander, who plays all three formats, has been playing non-stop cricket since the Asia Cup, and what adds to his grind is the fact that he is also the captain of Test and ODI teams while he would be the natural successor to Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 format after being installed his deputy.</p><p>Gill acknowledged it's been a tough schedule and he is still figuring out things to manage his workload wherein he has to adapt to not just to different formats, but different time zones with little turn-around time. </p><p>"In a 4-5 day turnaround, coming from a different country, to play in a different format is not that easy," the 26-year-old conceded. "It is mentally challenging. There is a time difference in Australia, in getting used to the body (cycle). And then there are different challenges here. When you play Test cricket in India, as compared to when you play white ball in Australia. So definitely it is mentally and physically challenging. But I think as a professional cricketer, you know that all these challenges will be thrown at you and how you tackle them defines your greatness."</p>.India return to Eden Gardens for first Test in six years, eye redemption against South Africa.<p>Gill continued: "I would say I am still trying to figure it out: How to manage it. I think the workload, starting from the Asia Cup, we have been playing back to back, travelling to different countries, switching between formats within 4-5 days. So I am also trying to figure out what gives me the best chance to be able to perform and succeed in all those formats that I am going to play. But the challenge is I think definitely more mental than it is physical. Bodily I feel fine, there is a little bit of jet lag when you are coming from Australia. But apart from that, physically I feel completely fine. Yes mentally it can be challenging at times because the requirements for different formats in different places of the world are different. So I think it's a good challenge and a good learning curve for me."</p>.<p>Talking about the South Africa challenge, Gill said this Test series going to be a challenging one given the Proteas' well-rounded side.</p>.<p>"I think these two Test matches are very important for us to play the WTC finals and South Africa is a very good team," Gill noted. "They are the reigning champions of the World Test Championship. So we know that it won't be easy for us. There will be difficult moments, but as a team we have shown that whenever there are difficult moments, we have handled them very well."</p>