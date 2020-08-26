Greats Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly hail James Anderson for reaching the 600-wicket milestone

Indian greats Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly has hailed the "massive effort" of England pacer James Anderson, who has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 600 wickets.

Anderson touched the milestone on the fifth day of the drawn third Test against Pakistan when the 38-year old dismissed rival skipper Azhar Ali.

Anderson is only the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket to reach 600-wicket mark with former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619), Australian great Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) being the other.

"Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club," Kumble tweeted.

Anderson remains bullish to now cross the 700-wicket mark.

Former India skipper and BCCI President Ganguly was also among players to react on Anderson's achievement.

"Well done james Anderson @jimmy9.. this milestone is just greatness..156 Test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable..u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable," he tweeted.

India skipper Virat Kohli joined his illustrious compatriots to praise Anderson.

"Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced," he tweeted.