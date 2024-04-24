Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 5 iconic moments from his career

Test debut at 16: Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut for India at the age of 16 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989, becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play at the international level.
Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
First double century: Sachin scripted history by scoring a double century in a One Day International (ODI) match. He achieved this feat against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.
First World Cup victory: Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, scoring crucial runs throughout the tournament and ending his long wait for a World Cup victory.
100th international century: Sachin reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th hundred against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match in 2012, cementing his status as one of cricket's greatest achievers.
Farewell at Wankhede: Sachin Tendulkar hung up his boots as an international cricketer in an emotional ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013.
Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
(Published 24 April 2024, 05:47 IST)