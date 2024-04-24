JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 5 iconic moments from his career

April 24 is a cherished date for cricket enthusiasts worldwide as it marks the birthday of the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. Today, as Sachin celebrates his 51st birthday, let's look back at the five iconic moments from his illustrious career.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 05:47 IST

Follow Us

Test debut at 16: Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut for India at the age of 16 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989, becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play at the international level.

Test debut at 16: Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut for India at the age of 16 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989, becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play at the international level.

Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar

ADVERTISEMENT
First double century: Sachin scripted history by scoring a double century in a One Day International (ODI) match. He achieved this feat against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

First double century: Sachin scripted history by scoring a double century in a One Day International (ODI) match. He achieved this feat against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

Credit: PTI

First World Cup victory: Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, scoring crucial runs throughout the tournament and ending his long wait for a World Cup victory.

First World Cup victory: Tendulkar played a crucial role in India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, scoring crucial runs throughout the tournament and ending his long wait for a World Cup victory.

Credit: Reuters

100th international century: Sachin reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th hundred against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match in 2012, cementing his status as one of cricket's greatest achievers.

100th international century: Sachin reached a historic milestone by scoring his 100th hundred against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match in 2012, cementing his status as one of cricket's greatest achievers.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Farewell at Wankhede: Sachin Tendulkar hung up his boots as an international cricketer in an emotional ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013.

Farewell at Wankhede: Sachin Tendulkar hung up his boots as an international cricketer in an emotional ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2013.

Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 05:47 IST)
Sports NewsCricketSachin TendulkarTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT