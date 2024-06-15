Harmanpreet Kaur keen to have ICC World Championship points across formats

"The last time we played on a nice wicket (vs Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom) we failed to defend 300 (302). So it's definitely something that we've spoken about as a bowling unit, just to have a plan B and a plan C if one of their batters do get in like Chamari (Athapaththu) did against us. India have a lot of world class batters so to really analyse their scoring areas and how we can possibly keep them quiet is important. If we have those plans in place then hopefully we're able to execute them," Wolvaardt said.