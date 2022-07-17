Dhoni putting his trust in me was massive: Ngidi

Having someone of Dhoni's calibre put his trust in me was massive: Lungi Ngidi

The 26-year-old credited the IPL for teaching him how to deal with massive crowds

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jul 17 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 17:47 ist
Lungi Ngidi. Credit: IANS Photo

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has acknowledged his Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's contribution to his career, saying "for someone of his calibre to put his trust in me to win him games at a young age was massive for me."

Nigidi was picked up by the CSK in 2018. The right-arm pacer grabbed 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.18 that season, helping the Dhoni-led side to win the title. He was also part of the title-winning side in 2021.

"Having someone of Dhoni's calibre put his trust in me to win him games when I was 22 was massive for me," Ngidi told 'The Guardian'.

The 26-year-old credited the IPL for teaching him how to deal with massive crowds.

"The IPL also taught me how to handle a big crowd. I'd never played in front of 60,000 people and that was a bit overwhelming at the start. But once you get going it's a breeze," he added.

After the high of 2020, which saw him win South Africa's T20 and ODI player of the year awards, Nigidi has had to deal with selection issues and lost his place in South Africa's attack this year.

At the IPL auctions this year, Ngidi was picked up by the Delhi Capitals and although he did not play for his new side, the pacer feels being around and bowling to the prodigious Rishabh Pant has helped him grow as a player.

"When I talk to Kagiso Rabada, if I am a little down he'll remind me: 'You're an IPL winner, twice, and you've won man of the match awards. So why are you sitting here denouncing yourself?"

"Even this year, in Delhi, Rishabh Pant has been so good. He's young but he already has so much influence within the game and being able to bowl to him in the nets and run ideas past him helps you grow as a cricketer."

Ngidi made a comeback to South Africa T20I team during the five-match series against India recently and he's hopeful of securing his place as an opening bowler in all three formats during the upcoming tour of England.

"My confidence is high, the rhythm is good and I'm just looking forward to playing over here. I really enjoy the English crowds and there's always good banter so I'm excited.

"I've seen a bit of swing and I'm really happy with that – even if it looks like they're preparing the wickets for the benefit of the batsmen."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lungi Ngidi
sports
Cricket
Sports News
MS Dhoni
IPL

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

 