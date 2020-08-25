Here are the leading wicket-takers in Test Cricket

England's James Anderson became the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali caught by opposing skipper Joe Root in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Lancashire swing bowler are a trio of retired spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson, appearing in his 156th Test -- a testament to his stamina -- took 5-56 in Pakistan's first innings 273 and then, with the tourists' following on, had Abid Ali lbw on Monday's rain-marred fourth day to move to 599 Test wickets.

Root held a good head-high catch at first slip as Anderson, defying a docile pitch, produced a rising ball that cut away from Azhar, on 31, to leave Pakistan 109-3 in their second innings.

The only other fast bowlers with more than 500 Test wickets are Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both retired, and Anderson's longstanding England new-ball colleague Stuart Broad.

Leading Test wicket-takers

Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI/ICC) - 800 wickets in 133 matches

Shane Warne (AUS) - 708 wickets in 145 matches

Anil Kumble (IND) - 619 wickets in 132 matches

James Anderson (ENG) - 600 wickets in 156 matches

Glenn McGrath (AUS) -- 563 wickets in 124 matches

Courtney Walsh (WIS) -- 519 wickets in 132 matches

Stuart Broad (ENG) -- 514 wickets in 143 matches