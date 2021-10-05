How a change in diet changed Glenn Maxwell's form

A failure largely in the IPL previously, Glenn Maxwell has turned things around in spectacular fashion this year. Bought for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore at the auctions this February by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Maxwell has ensured every penny splurged on him has been worth it.

Maxwell, speaking to select media via video conference on Tuesday, said improved diet and a strong take-off are the key factors behind his turnaround. Excerpts…

What has caused the transformation in your form?

I think I have just got a nice bit of momentum from the start of the tournament (in India). I started really well and I think that’s a big part. In the past years where I have played well, I have started the tournament well and being able to continue that momentum going forward. I think if you look at 2014 and 2017, two of my better years, in all of the first few games, I have started really well. The way that the openers have set it up for us, I have been able to go out and play my natural game. Give myself a bit of time at the start of the innings, and once I decide to put my foot on the gas, just have the faith. I have done the work behind the scenes and trust in them.

What work did you put in behind the scenes?

Probably diet was a big one. Perhaps change a few things, I’m not 25 anymore. I was making sure I was in good fitness when I turned up for RCB. Diet was a big change. As far as batting was concerned, it was more of replicating the mindset that I had during the Big Bash (League) and international fixtures. I know I can score quickly, I do that really well in one-day cricket, so in T20 cricket it was more about the start of the innings by just having a solid technique, making sure I take in all the information before I take that big first risk. You are so much more equipped if you are taking those information. As I said within this line-up, I’m afforded a bit more time to gather that information, spend a little more time and then when I decide to flip the switch and have a crack, it’s at least a well-informed decision.

So batting higher up for RCB has played a role too?

I haven’t made a secret of it of where I like to bat. I have done it for Australia a long period of time, I’ve done it for Lancashire, Melbourne Stars, I’ve done it pretty much for most of the teams I’ve played. Even in 2014 when I played well for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), I was batting higher up. There wasn’t a number of what number I bat, it was more about which overs for me to go out there. So even if we lost a few early wickets, other guys would go in and then wait till a certain point where I can. I feel we do that really well here. We have adjusted our batting line-up really well according to the situation, according to the opposition, the conditions. We’ve had a few different guys bat at 3, it’s all being dependent on the conditions. Hasn’t just been a static batting line-up.

Virat Kohli is stepping down as captain after this season. Have you thought about captaining RCB next year?

(Laughs) I have to get retained first. It’ll be nice but I haven’t really given it a thought. I enjoy currently my role in the RCB team. I try to help out as much as I can. Do the heavy running and try and take the load off Virat with the field changes. Just try and help him and let him concentrate on the bowling changes, making sure the tactics are right. As far as whoever is the captain next year, it’ll be up to the management.

