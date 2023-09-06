How Nepal cricket broke away from the shackles of aristocracy

Lamichhane explains: “We have reached this point on the shoulders of our predecessors. It’s remarkable what you can do when you put your mind to it. See, given Nepal’s terrain, it’s not easy for a lot of our cricketers to travel and play. The only other option is to move to Kathmandu and play, They have sacrificed a lot this last year. We barely get to see our families anymore. But that’s what it takes to be an international team.”