IPL 2024: How your favourite teams stack up

Harry Brook’s pull-out, means Delhi are marginally short-staffed on the batting front. The same can be said about their pace unit because Anrich Nortje’s fitness is suspended in ambiguity. The biggest issue for the Capitals is, however, that they don’t have too many quality finishers in the side. Yes, Pant and Axar are available, but the latter can’t be faulted for not doing the role as he would have a couple of years ago, and the latter is more of an aid come crunch time. Not an ideal scenario to be in, but Delhi have had it worse in the past.