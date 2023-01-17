I like Livingstone's batting, Sachin sir is also my role model: Shafali Verma

Women's cricketer Shafali Verma, who is captaining the Indian side in her first ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, has said that she likes English all-rounder Liam Livingstone's batting, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also her role model.

"I think nowadays, I like Livingstone's batting because he's hitting very well, and of course growing up, playing cricket, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar sir. So of course, Sachin sir is also my role model and I love to see him, how he is playing the game and he's very calm. And I was also thinking to learn something like that from him," Shafali said on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

Capped for the first time by the senior India women's team at the age of just 15, Shafali has already played at both ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and an ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She was also a member of the silver-winning side from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old batter is on another level at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup as she has been the star performer for India in the first two games.

She has scored 45 off 16 balls against South Africa in the first outing by the Indian team at the U19 T20 World Cup, where she blasted six boundaries off a single over, racking up 26 runs off the over.

In the match against the UAE, skipper Shafali hammered a blistering 78-run knock leading India to a massive 122-run win in their second Group D match on Monday.

"Of course, it's very good, it's my first and last, because it's my last year of the U-19, but of course very exciting. We have a good team, we are really enjoying with the girls and I hope we will play good cricket and of course we will be here for the world cup and we will try to achieve that," Shafali shared her thoughts on playing her first U-19 World Cup.

She added that there is a difference in playing for the U-19 and the open category and how important the U-19 World Cup will be for growing and developing talented players.

"There is lots of difference because the ball is coming in a little slow in the U-19 and the wicket is also in the slow end and we are trying to get used to that. And of course, a little bit of difference, seamers have good pace, a good mind-set here also but they are all learning and I really enjoying playing with them.

Speaking on the mindset and strengths of Team India at the U-19 World Cup, she said: "I would say we are averaging well in batting, bowling and fielding, it's just the mind-set of how they are taking them, but as a captain, I hope we win the world cup."

India will next take on Scotland in their third and final group-stage match on Wednesday at the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni, South Africa.