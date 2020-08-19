I will miss the crowd, says Gowtham

For a player who delivered in every format of the 2019-20 domestic season, K Gowtham was eager to take the confidence to the Indian Premier League. But Covid-19 had other plans. The global pandemic, which brought the sporting world to a halt, threatened to hit IPL as well.

After a long wait, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league is all set to unfold in the United Arab Emirates. The Karnataka all-rounder talks to DH on his excitement of playing for his new team Kings XI Punjab, training under Anil Kumble, competing without crowds, and more. Excerpts:

For a player in fine touch, what does a forced lengthy break do? Will it be difficult to find your rhythm?

Every player, whenever he is in on a high, it’s all about his muscle memory. It’s about going out there to do what you know best. You might hit the ‘nets’ 10 times and still not find the rhythm but suddenly when you go into the match, you will feel you are on top of your game. They say form is temporary and it’s actually very true. I am just waiting to bowl two-three good balls in training to get the rhythm. Even in batting, a couple of lusty hits during practice and I will be in full flow.

KXIP have five Karnataka players. The team is coached by Anil Kumble. Right after the auction, social media went abuzz with the joke that it’s a ‘mini Karnataka’ team..

Well there is some truth to it, isn’t there? It’s Kings XI Karnataka (laughs). On a serious note, when you have your pals around, they are always there to help you and encourage you when you are in a bad situation. They can come up to you and say ‘you have been in such situations and you can overcome’. Just that one tip or advice will boost your confidence. It’s all about having good camaraderie in the team.

How does it help that you are coached by a legendary spinner? Considering the fact that, you are a spinner too.

Before we got together for IPL, I had only formal interactions with Anil sir. We had exchanged a small discussion. I am not a big spinner of the ball. Anil sir also never used to turn the ball very much. Yet, he is one of the most successful bowlers in the spin department in the world. Even I am a little quick in the air like he used to be. So there are a lot of similarities and I am excited to learn from him.

IPL is known for its glitzy nature and packed crowds. This time, there could be a possibility that the tournament will be held behind closed doors..

I am going to miss the crowd. Let me be honest, we are cricketers but we are also entertainers. When people aren’t behind you, when there are no cheers, you definitely feel something is wrong. Also, this time we are playing outside the country. That will also make a little bit of a difference. At the end of the day, as professional cricketers, we need to adapt to new situations. Hopefully, we get a lot of support through social media and television.