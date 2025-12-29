Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC rates pitch used in fourth Ashes Test unsatisfactory; hands one demerit point to MCG

The pitch drew heavy criticism with England captain Ben Stokes saying it wasn't great for the game. Cricket Australia called it bad for business.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 09:53 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsAshes

Follow us on :

Follow Us