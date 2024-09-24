ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India skipper Harmanpreet happy to 'tick all boxes' on preparation front

"We did identify a few things (after the loss to Sri Lanka) and we went about in the subsequent camp. We first had a fitness and fielding camp. Then we had a 10 day skills only camp. We brought in a sports psychologist also (Mughda Bawre). She has been fantastic with the group. "We focused on enhancing athletic ability, all-round fielding abilities, there were yoga sessions and psychological sessions were added." On lack of game time, he said: "We are prepared for everything. In the skills camp, we had nets and five games in 10 days time. We have ticked all the boxes as far as preparation is concerned," said Muzumdar.