Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Persistent rain delays start of final match

The contest will see overs lost only if such delay persist after 5:00 pm local time.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 10:10 IST
rainsSports NewsCricketwomen's cricketNavi MumbaiICC World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us