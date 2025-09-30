<p>Sri Lanka won the toss and put India into bat in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.</p><p>The 13th edition of the women's showpiece 50-over tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. </p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India hope to end 47-year-old wait.<p>Only three countries have ever won the ICC Women's World Cup -- Australia a record seven times, England four and New Zealand once.</p><p>India came close on two occasions but finished runners-up, losing the finals to Australia and England.</p><p>Ranked world No.3, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to make the most of their familiarity with conditions in the the tournament, that is returning to India after 12 years.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.</p><p><strong>Sri Lanka:</strong> Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera</p>