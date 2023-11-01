Malan won't blame coach Mott for England's dismal title defence

England opener Dawid Malan thinks it is unfair to blame coach Matthew Mott for the team's shambolic title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in India.

The holders stay rooted to the bottom of the table after five losses in six matches and are only mathematically alive in the race for a place in the semi-finals.

Their only win in the tournament came against Bangladesh and Sunday's defeat at the hands of table-toppers India was their fourth successive loss.

"Motty is not the one walking out on the field," Malan told BBC Sport ahead of their next match against a resurgent Australia on Saturday.

"As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope.

"We are being given everything we need to perform.

"The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been, we just haven't been able to find a way to get wins on the board.