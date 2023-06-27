ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC World Cup schedule out; India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 12:34 ist
The trophy of ICC World Cup. Credit: PTI Photo

The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad with the same venue hosting the final on November 19, organisers said on Tuesday, with the schedule for the showpiece event in India also confirming Pakistan's participation.

The fixtures were revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai, less than four months before the start of the 50-overs tournament, with the delay partly due to the soured political relation between India and Pakistan.

India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in August-September triggered the latest dispute between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

Pakistan responded by threatening to boycott the World Cup if they were not allowed to stage at least some matches of the Asia Cup on home soil.

The stalemate was finally resolved earlier this month when Pakistan agreed to split matches with Sri Lanka, where India will play their Asia Cup matches.

The arch-rivals will meet in the tournament's most anticipated match on Oct. 15 in Ahmedabad.

England's opener against New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 final in which they prevailed via a now-scrapped boundary count rule.

Sports News
Cricket
ICC
ICC World Cup

