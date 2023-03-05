Aus coach says team doubled down on goals in Indore

In Indore, we doubled down on what we'd set out to achieve initially: Andrew McDonald

According to McDonald, Australia's success in Indore showed there is a core group of players who are learning what it takes to win in the subcontinent

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 05 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 16:36 ist
Andrew McDonald. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has admitted that visiting teams need to be "near perfect" to challenge India in their own backyard, something they sought in Indore by "doubling down" on what they had set out to achieve initially.

Hammered by the hosts inside three days in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia fought back strongly to claim the third match on an Indore pitch that offered vicious turn and variable bounce.

"You have almost got to be near perfect against India in India. I think this game (Indore Test) besides that 6 for 11 was near perfect," McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

According to McDonald, the team's success in the Indore Test showed there is a core group of players who are learning what it takes to win in the subcontinent and can help the side taste greater success in the future.

Read | Former players haven't played on these pitches: Rohit

"Everyone's journey starts at some point in time on the subcontinent, and I think there's a core group of players that will come back here more experienced and, in theory, better equipped for the challenges.

"We're talking about a series here where we've had certain conditions that probably aren't relatable to any other subcontinent tour over time, so it's always a different challenge when you do arrive here."

He said Australia lost the chance to retain the trophy due to one hour of chaos in the second Test in Delhi.

However, on a pitch rated "poor" by the ICC, the visitors rode on star off-spinner Nathan Lyon's 11-wicket match haul to humble the visitors by nine wickets and confirm their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"We had a little bit of luck. Marnus (Labuschagne) getting bowled off a no-ball, how critical was that at that point in time, (and) that allowed a partnership to flourish. We took our opportunities as well.

Read | We were not brave, did not apply ourselves: Rohit Sharma

"Usman's (Khawaja) flying catch and then Smudge (Smith Smith) winding back the clock with that one at leg slip. You compare that to the Delhi game where Smudge dropped one at first slip and then we dropped one at leg slip in Matthew Renshaw, and they were critical.

"We had one hour of chaos there and that cost us that Test match when we'd played pretty good cricket. We came here and doubled down on what we'd set out to achieve at the start of the tour," McDonald said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Indian Cricket team
Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Nathan Lyon
Rohit Sharma

What's Brewing

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

 