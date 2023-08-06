In Pics | Cricketers who have been to jail

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested after a court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case. The verdict also disqualified him for five years from holding any public office. The former cricketer was found guilty of illegally selling gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his term as prime minister.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Credit: PBNS India
Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was sent to jail in a three-decade-old road rage case in which a person lost his life. The Supreme court delivered its order on the review petition filed by victim's family in May 2022.
Suresh Raina.
Credit: PTI Photo
Former cricketer Suresh Raina was seen flouting the Covid-19 protocols in December 2020 and was arrested by the police. When the entire nation was under the lockdown, Raina was seen partying at a Mumbai club. However, he was released on bail soon.
Mohammad Azharuddin
Credit: Instagram/@azharflicks
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin was banned for life from cricket by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2000 after being found guilty of match-fixing. Although his ban was later lifted in 2012, he had to face legal consequences for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal.
S Sreesanth
Credit: PTI Photo
S Sreesanth was embroiled in a major controversy related to spot-fixing during the sixth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). He was arrested after being accused of match-fixing in 2013 which saw him getting banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI. His ban was lifted on September 13, 2020.
Amit Mishra
Credit: Instagram/@mishiamit
Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was arrested by Bangalore police on charges of assault on a woman in a hotel room in 2015.