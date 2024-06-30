In Pics | Team India revels in T20 World Cup glory after nail-biting final

On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa (who choked at the business end of the match) by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20I World Cup. It was India's second T20I World Cup victory after they won the inaugural tournament in 2007 under the legendary M S Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. With the massive achievement came massive celebrations that started right at the field!