In Pics | Team India revels in T20 World Cup glory after nail-biting final

Kuldeep Yadav lifts the trophy as Team India revels in World Cup glory.
Virat Kohli celebrates with an Indian flag wrapped around him after the star batter regained his form at the right time to strike a fifty as India made a healthy 176 for seven against South Africa. Kohli’s 76 (59b, 6x4, 2x6), was his first decisive knock of this tournament.
Hardik Pandya celebrates with his medal after winning the T20 World Cup.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli pose together after India's thumping victory. The duo announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after playing monumental roles in the team's second world title conquest in the format.
Outgoing coach Rahul Dravid Dravid celebrates his team's victory. Dravid's tenure as India head coach, which got a glorious closure with the T20 World Cup triumph, will remain a case study on how to be stately and understated at the same time in modern-day cricket coaching.
Surya Kumar Yadav lifts the trophy after his splendid fielding contributed to India's victory at the T20 World Cup. When the equation came down to 16 off the last six balls, on the first ball SKY took a sensational relay catch at the long-off boundary off Hardik Pandya to put India on the cusp of a thrilling victory.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the trophy alongside his team members. Bumrah, who had bowled a beauty to dislodge Reeza Hendricks in the powerplay, made an impact when he was eventually brought back for this remaining two overs, picking up a wicket and conceding only six runs off his final 12 balls.
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav pose with the trophy as Team India celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup.
Published 30 June 2024, 05:37 IST