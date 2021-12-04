India 285/6 at lunch on Day 2; Mayank, Axar soldier on

Ind vs NZ: Mayank, Axar soldier on to take India to 285/6 at lunch on Day 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 11:44 ist
India's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Mayank Agarwal and Axal Patel resisted New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, who has picked all the six wickets in the innings, to take the home side to 285/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

More to follow...  

India vs New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News
India
New Zealand

