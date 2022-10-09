IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa elect to bat

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa elect to bat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 09 2022, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 13:15 ist

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against India, at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas side currently leads the 3-match series 1-0, following a 9-run victory in the last match.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
India Cricket
South Africa
India

What's Brewing

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Anatomy meets art

Anatomy meets art

DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath

DH Toon: Tharoor, Kharge in the ring for 10, Janpath

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

A misunderstood genius?

A misunderstood genius?

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

A story behind every premier!

A story behind every premier!

Bengaluru sees rise in mental disorders

Bengaluru sees rise in mental disorders

 