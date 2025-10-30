<p>Bengaluru: The returning Rishabh Pant passed his fitness test in flying colours as the crafty Tanush Kotian ensured India A expectedly dominated South Africa A on the opening day of their first four-day game here on Thursday.</p><p>Determined to make a statement, South Africa A took the attack to India A with Jordan Hermann (71), Zubayr Hamza (66) and Rubin Hermann (54) scoring fine half-centuries, but the inability of the confident-looking triumvirate to convert those into a big knock saw the visitors crumble to 299 for nine in 85.1 overs at stumps at Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of the city.</p>.Spotlight on returning Rishabh Pant.<p>The primary reason why India A were able to run through South Africa A after the hosts made a promising start when surprisingly being asked to take first strike by Pant was the brilliance of Mumbai off-spinner Kotian, easily the standout bowler with his 4/83 effort.</p><p><br>Two of Kotian’s victims were the well-set Hermann brothers, with both balls showcasing his ability to pick wickets against the run of play — a skill the gritty all-rounder has often displayed for domestic heavyweights Mumbai.</p> <p>The 27-year-old first dismissed Jordan with a faster one. Going through a nice spell in the second session where he dismissed skipper Marques Ackerman for his first scalp, Kotian let one rip, and the left-handed Jordan was caught stuck in his crease to be adjudged leg-before wicket. Jordan seemed unhappy with the decision, indicating there might have been some bat on it, but Kotian was delighted at having dismissed the danger man.</p> <p>Kotian then delivered another crucial blow in the third session by removing Jordan’s elder brother, Rubin, that kick-started South Africa’s slide. Just like how he outfoxed Jordan, Kotian got the ball to fizz, and Rubin, completely confused about what to do, tried to cut it with his back foot. He was late on the shot and the ball took an inside edge and rattled the stumps.</p> <p>It brought an end to a doughty 72-run stand for the sixth wicket between Rubin and Tiaan van Vuurem, and from there, South Africa A’s slide started with the visitors collapsing amidst a spirited effort from the Indian bowlers who bent their backs in the final half hour to swing the momentum in their favour.</p> <p><strong>Pant on song </strong></p><p>Even more encouraging from the opening day’s play was how comfortable Pant looked in his first match since fracturing his right foot during the Manchester Test against England in late July.</p><p>In the opening hour, where pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Gurnoor Brar sprayed the ball over, Pant showed wonderful footwork to gather them without much fuss. He was on the mark against spinners Manav Suthar and Kotian too, hardly letting anything pass him on a warm day. </p><p>His captaincy was also on the point, the 28-year-old making timely bowling changes that ensured India A never lost grip of the game even when South Africa A motored on strongly, firstly through the 130-run second-wicket partnership between Jordan and Zubayr and then through Rubin and Tiann.</p><p>Like he does with the national team, he constantly kept chirping, ensuring the concentration and energy level never dipped. And it all paid off handsomely in the end. All eyes will be on his batting on Friday, where he will be hoping to put a relatively inexperienced South African bowling attack to the sword.</p><p><strong>SCOREBOARD</strong> </p><p>SOUTH AFRICA A (I Innings): Jordan Hermann lbw Kotian 71 (141b, 8x4), Lesego Senokwane c Mhatre b Kamboj 9 (7b), Zubayr Hamza c Pant b Brar 66 (109b, 9x4, 1x6), Marques Ackerman c Suthar b Kotian 18 (22b, 2x4), Rubin Hermann b Kotian 54 (87b, 6x4), Rivaldo Moonswamy c Badoni b Suthar 5 (18b, 1x4), Tiaan van Vuuren c Padikkal b Suthar 46 (75b, 5x4, 1x6), Prenelan Subrayen b Kotian 1 (9b), Tshepo Moreki (batting) 4 (38b), Lutho Sipamla lbw Khaleel 6 (16b). Extras (B-12, LB-4, W-2, NB-10) 28. TOTAL (for 9 wkts, 85.2 overs) 299. </p><p>Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Senokwane), 2-136 (Hamza), 3-170 (Ackerman), 4-187 (J Hermann), 5-197 (Moonswamy), 6-269 (R Hermann), 7-277 (Subrayen), 8-289 (Vuuren), 9-299 (Sipamla).</p><p>Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 12.2-0-54-1, Anshul Kamboj 13-2-36-1, Gurnoor Brar 15-2-45-1, Manav Suthar 20-4-62-2, Tanush Kotian 23—5-83-4, Ayush Badoni 2-0-3-0.</p>