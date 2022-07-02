India all out for 416 against England in Edgbaston Test

India all out for 416 against England in Edgbaston Test

Reuters
Reuters, Birmingham,
  • Jul 02 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 16:14 ist

India were all out for 416 in their first innings in the rearranged fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant top-scored for the tourists with a counter-attacking 146 and Ravindra Jadeja made 104.

James Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 5-60.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
England

What's Brewing

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

 