India beat Australia by eight wickets to win second Test

India beat Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at Melbourne to level four-match series 1-1.

This is a significant win for India, coming after the humiliating eight-wicket defeat they suffered in the first Test at Adelaide, in which they also registered their lowest-ever Test score of 36. A victory that Indian fans will cherish for years to come, and one that will reinstate their faith in the team.

India wrapped up Australia's second innings for 200 and chased down the target of 70 runs after some early hiccups.

Opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed early by Starc for five runs as his poor form continues. Cheteshwar Pujara too made the long walk back to the pavilion soon after being dismissed by Cummins for three runs. An ecstatic Australia sensed blood in the water after those two breakthroughs, and India, tottering at 19 runs for the loss of two wickets, was haunted by the nightmare of Adelaide once again.

But then Ajinkya Rahane decided to steady the turbulent ship, as he did in the first innings with a majestic 112, and he found an able partner in debutant Shubman Gill who showed why he is considered by the experts as one of the best talents to watch out for in the future.

Together, they steadily and cautiously forged a partnership to frustrate Australia. Gill was particularly impressive, playing some glorious shots, with the straight drive to Mitchell Starc being the highlight of his innings: A testament of calmness and composure.

Rahane hit the winning runs giving his performance in this match a poetic end, having led India with tactical and batting brilliance in place of Virat Kohli.

Credit must go to the Indian bowlers as well. Umesh Yadav has been a senior bowler in the team for some years now, so when he picked up a calf injury in the second innings, India was staring at the dangerous Australian batting line-up, one that is short of form but high on confidence for the home ground advantage, with a bowler less.

But others stepped up to the occasion. Spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and supported by Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Mohammad Siraj who has impressed everyone with his line and length, the bowlers never allowed Australia to break the shackle, kept the run rate in check and made sure that India had to chase a small total against a marauding Australian attack.

It is yet to be decided whether the next Test match will be played in Sydney, and if it is shifted to Melbourne, a confident India will enter the ground believing that their tale of a comeback of ages after the Adelaide collapse has only just started.