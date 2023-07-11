India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in 2nd women's T20I

India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in 2nd women's T20I, take 2-0 lead

In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in 20 overs, despite a 55-ball 38 from skipper Nigar Sultana.

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Jul 11 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 17:21 ist
Team India during a T20 cricket match against Bangladesh, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, in Mirpur, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to take a series-winning 2-0 lead in the three-match contest here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India could manage to post 95 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 14-ball 19.

In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in 20 overs, despite a 55-ball 38 from skipper Nigar Sultana.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma has all traits of great captain, says Ajinkya Rahane

Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India, taking 3 for 12, while Minnu Mani (2/9) and Bareddy Anusha (1/20) were also among wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 95 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 19; Sultana Khatum 3/21).

Bangladesh: 87 all out in 20 overs 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
T20
Bangladesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

 