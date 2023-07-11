India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in 2nd women's T20I, take 2-0 lead

India defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to take a series-winning 2-0 lead in the three-match contest here on Tuesday.
Opting to bat, India could manage to post 95 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 14-ball 19.
In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in 20 overs, despite a 55-ball 38 from skipper Nigar Sultana.
Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India, taking 3 for 12, while Minnu Mani (2/9) and Bareddy Anusha (1/20) were also among wickets.
Brief Scores:
India: 95 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 19; Sultana Khatum 3/21).
Bangladesh: 87 all out in 20 overs
