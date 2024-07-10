India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in 3rd T20I; go 2-1 up in the series

Electing to bat, India scored 182/4 with Gill (66, 49b, 7x4, 3x6) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (49, 28b, 4x4, 3x6) leading the way with contrasting knocks. For Zimbabwe, pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2/25) was the best bowler.

In reply, Zimbabwe made a late resurgence with Dion Myers' maiden T20I fifty in the company of Wellington Masakadza but only to fall short and were restricted for 159/6.

The fourth T20I of the series is slated on Saturday.

Brief scores: India 182/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 66, Ruturaj Gaikwad 49; Blessing Muzarabani 2/25) Zimbabwe 159/6 in 20 overs (Dion Myers 65 not out; Washington Sundar 3/15, Avesh Khan 2/39) by 23 runs.