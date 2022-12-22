India bowl out Bangladesh for 227 in first innings

India bowl out Bangladesh for 227 in first innings

Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Dec 22 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 15:52 ist
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, right, and teammate Shreyas Iyer, center, appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque, left. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test here on Thursday.

Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84.

Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs (Mominul Haque 84; Umesh Yadav 4/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/71).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangladesh
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

 