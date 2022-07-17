India bowl out England for 259 in third and final ODI match

Sent into bat, England were bowled out for 259 in the series-deciding third and final ODI on Sunday.
Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60, while opener Jason Roy made 41.
For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets for 60.
Brief Scores:
England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
You really can die of sadness and also happiness
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song
Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research
How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked
Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19