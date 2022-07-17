India bowl out England for 259 in 3rd & final ODI match

India bowl out England for 259 in third and final ODI match

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60, while opener Jason Roy made 41

PTI
PTI, Manchester,
  • Jul 17 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 19:40 ist
India's Hardik Pandya, 2nd right, , celebrates with team mates after dismissing England's Jos Butler during the third one day international cricket match between England and India. Credit: AP Photo

Sent into bat, England were bowled out for 259 in the series-deciding third and final ODI on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60, while opener Jason Roy made 41.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets for 60.

Brief Scores:

England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60).

Team India
England
Cricket
Sports News
ODIs

