India must add depth to bowling

The management needs to accept that the bowling attack lacks experience. Kranti Gaud, among India’s promising talents, is young and might not be fully ready to lead an attack with just another all-round pace option.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 19:51 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 19:51 IST
