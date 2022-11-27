India-New Zealand 2nd ODI cut to 29 overs after rain interrupts play

The second one-day international between New Zealand and India was reduced to a 29-over match on Sunday after torrential rain in Hamilton halted play for nearly four hours.

The day-night match resumed in the early evening, but further rain is forecast.

India, sent in to bat, were 22 without loss after the 4.5 overs possible before rain interrupted play.

Shubman Gill was on 19 with captain Shikhar Dhawan on two.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Friday's opening game in Auckland by seven wickets.

The final match is in Christchurch on Wednesday.